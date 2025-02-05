Josh Jacobs Wants ‘Proven’ No. 1 Receiver For Packers This Offseason

When asked about his offseason wishlist for the Packers, RB Josh Jacobs responded he wants a “proven” No. 1 receiver for their offense.

“We need a wide receiver – a real wide receiver. Love the guys we have but we need a proven No. 1,” Jacobs said, via Chris Simms.

Jayden Reed finished as Green Bay’s top receiver last season with 55 receptions for 857 yards and six touchdowns. His total receptions was good enough for No. 64 of all players in 2024. Romeo Doubs was the next-best receiver for the Packers with just 46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns.

Christian Watson, meanwhile, hasn’t lived up to expectations after being a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although he managed to appear in 15 games, he recorded just 29 receptions.

Despite their inconsistency at receiver, the Packers’ passing attack finished No. 12 overall last season with QB Jordan Love, who is proving to be a valuable asset.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins is the top player available in our Top 100 Free Agents list, while the Buccaneers’ Chris Godwin and Chiefs’ Marquise Brown are currently in line to enter the open market.

Jacobs, 26, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers last offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Jacobs appeared in all 17 games and recorded 301 rushing attempts for 1,329 yards (4.4 YPC) and 15 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 342 yards (9.5 YPC) and one touchdown.