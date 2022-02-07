Josh McCown Still Candidate For Texans’ Offensive Coaching Staff?

According to Mike Garafolo, former NFL QB Josh McCown could still join presumptive Texans HC Lovie Smith‘s coaching staff with a role on offense.

Garafolo adds those talks have yet to really take place, although McCown has interviewed twice for the team’s head coaching job. Houston plans to promote QB coach Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator if he doesn’t leave for a job elsewhere.

Houston is clearly high on McCown’s potential as a coach and there has been a ton of speculation that the only reason the Texans haven’t pulled the trigger on hiring him this offseason is because of how it would look given the league’s struggles with diverse representation among head coaches.

McCown has been an assistant coach for his son’s high school teams at times but other than that has no coaching experience.

McCown, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later returned before joining the Eagles on a one-year contract in August.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the 2020 season. Houston later added him to their active roster in November before releasing him in March.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.