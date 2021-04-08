JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He Would Have Signed With Chiefs Had He Not Returned To Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster said during an appearance on Michael Irvin’s podcast that he would have signed with the Ravens had he not agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Steelers.

“Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures, like constantly,” Smith-Schuster said, via 610 Sports Radio. “We had a good talk, so it would have been KC after the Steelers. Like, he texted [Lombardi Trophy pictures] to me while I was trying to make a decision, and you know I have so much respect for him and his team, so yeah.”

The Ravens reportedly offered Smith-Schuster the most money this offseason and the Chiefs included $3 million more in incentives than the one-year, $8 million contract he got from the Steelers.

Kansas City has yet to add a notable receiver this offseason after missing on Smith-Schuster, so it’s possible they could look to grab one early in this year’s draft.

Smith-Schuster, 24, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus.

Smith-Schuster will, once again, be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2020, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and caught 97 passes for 831 yards (8.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.