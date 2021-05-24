Julio Jones Requested Trade Earlier This Offseason, Falcons Seeking 1st-Rnd Pick

Ian Rapoport reports that Falcons WR Julio Jones requested a trade from the organization months ago and the team agreed to listen to offers.

Adam Schefter adds the Falcons have been seeking a first-round pick to part with their All-Pro receiver. However, others around the league tell Schefter they don’t think that will happen.

Jonathan Jones says the Falcons have yet to receive a legitimate trade offer for Jones. While he expects Jones to ultimately be playing elsewhere in 2022, he thinks it would take at least a second-round pick.

If the best offer is a third-round pick next year, Jones thinks the Falcons would rather restructure his deal again and try to trade Jones in 2022.

Jones made waves today by saying in an impromptu ESPN interview that he’s “out of there” when asked if he’s coming back to Atlanta.

There has been increasing buzz about the Falcons possibly trading Jones in the next few weeks, given that they need to create $8 million cap space or so to sign their rookie class and only have a few options, including a Jones trade.

The Patriots have had internal discussions about a trade for Jones, and a number of other contenders would likely be interested. Jones’ $15.3 million base salary for 2021 is also a major obstacle for any interested teams to take on, however.

According to Over The Cap, the Falcons would incur a dead money hit of $23.25 million for trading Jones before June 1, but only $7.75 million in dead money for a trade after that date, as well as $15.3 million in cap savings.

Jones, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

In 2020, Jones appeared in nine games for the Falcons and caught 51 passes for 771 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.