Justin Jefferson Avoided Long-Term Injury, Not Ruled Out Yet For Week 4

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, imaging on Vikings WR Justin Jefferson‘s sprained ankle was positive, and he avoided a long-term injury.

Rapoport adds there’s a chance Jefferson will play in Week 4 against the Dolphins.

Jefferson, 27, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson played out the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract, including a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $140 million extension with a record $110 million in guarantees.

In 2026, has appeared in three games for the Vikings and caught 13 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns.