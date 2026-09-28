Vikings TE Josh Oliver Feared To Have Suffered Torn Biceps

Update:

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Vikings TE Josh Oliver did suffer a torn biceps as feared and will need surgery. Fowler called him a long shot to return in the regular season and said the surgery will be done soon.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Vikings TE Josh Oliver is feared to have suffered a torn biceps in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Rapoport adds Oliver will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, which would leave him out indefinitely if their fears are confirmed.

Oliver, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of San Jose State. He was traded to the Ravens in 2021 for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Oliver played out the final year of his rookie contract in Baltimore and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Vikings.

Minnesota signed Oliver to a three-year, $23.2 million extension last offseason.

In 2026, Oliver has appeared in three games for the Vikings and caught three passes for 46 yards.

We’ll have more on Oliver as the news becomes available.