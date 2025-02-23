Keanu Neal Announces Retirement From NFL

According to Greg Auman, former Buccaneers, Cowboys, Falcons, and Steelers S Keanu Neal announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram.
Neal, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.
Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year deal in 2022.
Pittsburgh signed him two a two-year contract in 2023 but let him go in 2024 with a failed physical designation.
For his career, Neal appeared in 89 games and recorded 523 tackles, two and a half sacks, eight forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 22 pass defenses, and four interceptions.
We wish Neal the best in his retirement from the league.
