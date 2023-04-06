Kentucky QB Will Levis Has Pending Top 30 Visits With Colts, Panthers & Titans

According to Aaron Wilson, Kentucky QB Will Levis is set to finish his top 30 visit schedule in the coming weeks with the Colts, Panthers and Titans.

Levis had a private workout with the Colts today in Lexington and will make the trip to their facility for an official visit.

While Carolina is believed to be picking between other options with the top pick, they’re doing their due diligence on the top four prospects. The Titans might be in range at No. 11 to take Levis if he gets past the Colts at No. 4.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

There have been reports that Levis has fans in some NFL buildings, but it remains to be seen just how high he’ll go this year.

The expectation has been that Levis will be a first-round pick but some analysts have indicated a fall into the later first- or early second could be possible.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

During his college career at both Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.