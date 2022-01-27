Kevin O’Connell & Patrick Graham Names To Watch For Vikings’ HC Job

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Rams OC Kevin O’Connell is a name to watch for the Vikings’ head coaching search along with Giants DC Patrick Graham.

Fowler mentions that O’Connell was on new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s list of intriguing candidates during his interviews with the team. As for Graham, he has a Yale connection to the Adofo-Mensah.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Vikings’ job:

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

O’Connell, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

In 2021, the Rams’ offense ranks No. 9 in total yards, No. 7 in total points, No. 25 in rushing yards and No. 5 in passing offense.