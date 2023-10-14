Kirk Cousins Not Expected To Waive No-Trade Clause

Adam Schefter, citing league sources, reports that Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is expected to remain in Minnesota for the duration of the 2023 season.

According to Schefter, Cousins will not waive his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to another team.

Cousins has been the most popular quarterback mentioned in trade rumors the last few weeks due in part to his uncertain future with the Vikings.

Cousins was asked about his name being mentioned as a possible trade trade candidate.

“I’m just very focused on the Bears and going 1-0 this week,” Cousins said. “Anything else is just not worth my time or energy or attention.”

Schefter explains that it “would take a perfect storm to conjure a scenario that would result in the Vikings cashing out on their season and trading Cousins.”

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins has appeared in five games for the Vikings and completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,498 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions.