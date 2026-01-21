Kyle Shanahan: I’d Be Surprised If Mac Jones Isn’t Here Next Season

49ers QB Mac Jones caught a lot of attention for his play in relief of starting QB Brock Purdy this past season, which played a key role in keeping San Francisco’s season afloat and getting them into the playoffs.

It sparked speculation whether the 49ers would look to flip Jones for a draft pick this offseason, as he signed a two-year deal this past year to be the backup.

However, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan poured a big bucket of cold water on the idea of a trade on Wednesday.

“We’re not into getting rid of good players,” he said via Cam Inman. “I’d be surprised if he’s not here next year.”

Pickings are set to be slim for teams that need quarterbacks this offseason, and Jones would probably be near the top of the list for many teams if he ends up being available.

The Vikings are one team that’s been linked to Jones and there would likely be others.

Jones, 27, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games for the 49ers with eight starts. He completed 69.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.

We’ll have more on Jones as the news is available.