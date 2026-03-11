Kyler Murray Plans To Meet With 3-5 Teams Who Could Be In Market For QB In 2027

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media spoke with Kyler Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, who told him that they plan to have the veteran quarterback meet via Zoom tonight and tomorrow with executives from three to five teams that are potentially in the market for a quarterback this year and beyond.

Pelissero mentions that this is designed to be a reintroduction of sorts with people Murray hasn’t seen since the 2019 NFL Draft. This will give him a jumpstart on potentially hitting the market again in 2027.

Murray is scheduled to fly to Minnesota and visit with the Vikings on Thursday.

One of the selling points to Murray other than being the best available quarterback is the fact that the Cardinals are on the hook for $36.8 million fully guaranteed in 2026, so he could sign a veteran minimum contract with his next team.

Beyond that, signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.