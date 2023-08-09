Kyler Murray Viewed As Longshot For Week 1, Could Miss Multiple Games

According to a report from the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is viewed as a long shot to suit up and play for Arizona in Week 1 against the Commanders.

He adds Murray could miss multiple games as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL sustained last December.

Torn ACLs usually take nine to 12 months after surgery to rehab, so the early side of that timeline would put Murray back in September. Every player recovers differently, however, and Murray is more reliant on his legs than other quarterbacks.

Arizona placed Murray on the PUP list to start training camp. If he remains there once the regular season begins, he’ll have to miss the first six games of the season.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona last summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Murray as the news is available.