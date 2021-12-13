Lamar Jackson Avoids High Ankle Sprain, Team Hopeful He Can Play Week 15

Ravens HC John Harbaugh told reporters that QB Lamar Jackson avoided a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Harbaugh added Jackson is still in the team’s plans this week, indicating he might be able to start against the Packers in Week 15.

Jackson was rolled up on and had to be carted off the field on Sunday. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jackson, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns.