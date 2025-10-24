Lamar Jackson Likely Returning For Week 8, Cooper Rush Demoted To QB3

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said QB Lamar Jackson was a full participant in Friday’s practice, making him likely to play in Week 8, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Harbaugh added that Tyler Huntley will be the team’s primary backup quarterback, demoting Cooper Rush to their third string.

Baltimore’s head coach mentioned in recent weeks that he was hopeful that Jackson could return following their Week 7 bye, and it appears the quarterback is on track to return.

This is great news for Baltimore as they are currently struggling without their starting quarterback.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

In 2025, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Ravens and thrown for 869 yards while completing 71.6 percent of his passes to go along with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown.