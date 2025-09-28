Lamar Jackson Suffers Hamstring Injury, Replaced By Cooper Rush

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Cooper Rush replaced him at quarterback. Although, the game was 30-13 at the time Rush took over, so it’s possible the Ravens are just being cautious with their star quarterback in a game that was unlikely to be turned around.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag at a cost of $32.3 million fully guaranteed.

Baltimore later signed Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension. He’s due base salaries of $20.25 million, $51.25 million and $51.25 million in the final three years of the deal.

Entering today’s game, Jackson had appeared in three games for the Ravens and threw for 722 yards while completing 72 percent of his passes to go along with nine touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Ravens and Jackson as the news is available.