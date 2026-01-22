Lamar Jackson Wants Kliff Kingsbury In Baltimore?

The Ravens are among the teams that are yet to fill their HC vacancy after firing John Harbaugh.

Although former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury did interview for the role, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Bills OC Joe Brady seem like the finalists for the job as of now.

Appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Dianna Russini of The Athletic talked about the role QB Lamar Jackson is playing in finding the next offensive coach, whether that be as HC or OC. Russini said Jackson would prefer Kingsbury to be their hire as OC should they hire a defensive-minded head coach.

“The plan for OC has to be there, Kliff Kingsbury is a name that’s out there,” Russini said. “I can tell you, I know for a fact, Lamar Jackson and those receivers would like Kliff Kingsbury to run their offense. They have shown support, they have been vocal about it. They’ve been part of some of these interviews. Lamar Jackson is part of these. He’s zooming in, he’s in touch with the decision-makers, of what he likes, who he’s liked. We’ll see how this shakes out, but I think that Anthony Weaver is one of those, again, I mentioned, that is going to be in the running for this job. And from what I understand, Kliff Kingsbury would be his OC.”

Kingsbury, 46, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator, but he resigned from the job after just a month, after receiving interest from the NFL. The Cardinals subsequently hired him.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the quarterback coach. In 2024, the Commanders hired him as their offensive coordinator. Washington parted ways with Kingsbury on Tuesday.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.