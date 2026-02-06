Lane Johnson & Landon Dickerson Could Retire This Offseason?

The Eagles’ offensive line has been one of the best in football over the last few years is a large reason for their success, but they could be facing big changes on that unit this offseason.

Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane spoke about the futures of RT Lane Johnson and LG Landon Dickerson on his Uncovering the Birds podcast. McLane revealed Johnson isn’t sure if his body will hold up through his age-36 season, but also thinks Dickerson is more of a question mark to return despite being just 27.

“In terms of Lane and his future, here’s what I can say: He’s definitely not sure if he’s coming back or not, is the impression I get. You would think maybe this would make it a little less likely,” McLane said. “When you’re looking at retirement, it’s, ‘Can my body do it again? Do I want to do it again? Lane has a very high standard for himself.”

“Landon Dickerson may be even more of a question mark.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo echoed McLane’s reports on Dickerson, saying the toll his body has taken five years into his career has led to an uncertain future. This past season, Dickerson had knee surgery in training camp, then suffered a back injury in Week 1 before hurting his ankle twice in Week 4 and again in Week 14.

Johnson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He had one year remaining on his four-year, $19.853 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to sign him to a five-year extension worth $56.26 million back in 2016.

The Eagles signed Johnson to a four-year, $72 million extension that included $54.595 million guaranteed in 2019. Johnson was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $14.155 million over the next two years of his deal when he signed another one-year extension last offseason, then another one in 2025.

He’s under contract through the 2027 season.

In 2025, Johnson appeared in and started 10 games at right tackle for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 18 tackle out of 89 qualifying players.

Dickerson, 27, was a second-round pick by the Eagles after being a four-year starter at Alabama. He was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC selection in 2020. He also won the Rimington Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Dickerson signed a four-year deal rookie deal with the team worth $8,656,673 million with a $3,655,762 signing bonus. He was entering the final year of the agreement when he agreed to a four-year extension worth $84 million before the 2024 season.

In 2025, Dickerson started 15 games at left guard for the Eagles. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 30th best guard out of 81 qualified players.

We’ll have more on Johnson and Dickerson as the news is available.