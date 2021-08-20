Larry Fitzgerald Says He Doesn’t ‘Have Urge To Play Right Now’

Free agent WR Larry Fitzgerald tells Jim Gray of Sirius XM NFL Radio that he doesn’t “have the urge to play right now.”

However, Fitzgerald left the door open to potentially returning midseason should things change.

“I just don’t have the urge to play right now,” Fitzgerald said Friday. “I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don’t have the urge, and I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do.”

The Cardinals have maintained throughout the offseason that they’re giving Fitzgerald time to make a decision on whether he’ll return again.

Fitzgerald, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2004. He agreed to renegotiate his seven-year $113 million contract and signed a two-year, $22 million deal with Arizona that was fully guaranteed included a no-trade clause back in 2015.

Since then, Fitzgerald has agreed to a few one-year extensions in recent years and is once again in position to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Fitzgerald has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and caught 43 passes for 336 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

