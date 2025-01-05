Latest NFL Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio notes things are quiet surrounding the Colts and owner Jim Irsay‘s plans after the end of the season, but some of his sources point out that former P Pat McAfee‘s blast of the team last week could have been sparked by McAfee discovering Irsay was planning changes.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Colts HC Shane Steichen is believed to be safe but Irsay and his daughter are not happy about how the season has gone. He adds it does feel like change is coming and it’s possible it could involve GM Chris Ballard.
Jaguars
- Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes it’s still viewed as a given that Jaguars HC Doug Pederson will be out once the season as over. His sources aren’t as definitive about GM Trent Baalke but Florio points out if the Jaguars want a shot at getting Lions OC Ben Johnson, they’d likely have to be willing to let him bring in his own head of personnel.
- Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz echoes there’s a league-wide expectation the Jaguars will wipe the slate clean this offseason in order to attract the top coaching candidates.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter has heard it’s still uncertain about whether or not Baalke will be out after this season.
Titans
- SI.com’s Connor Orr says the Titans were so jazzed about HC Brian Callahan after his interview last year that they essentially wouldn’t let him leave without agreeing to a deal. Now Orr says Callahan and GM Ran Carthon will be under more pressure to produce results in 2025 with Tennessee building a new stadium that will be open by 2027.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk is not happy about Tennessee’s three-win season and people inside the building are bracing for some sort of change, though right now Callahan is believed to be safe.
