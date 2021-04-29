Latest On Aaron Rodgers & Packers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been negotiating a long-term contract this offseason and they have been working on it for weeks.



According to Rapoport, Rodgers has been unhappy at times during this situation.

Rapoport adds that Rodgers had his agent Dave Dunn fly out to Green Bay for several days of meetings to work through the situation. Rodgers refused a structured contract and wants an extension from the team. Green Bay has offered him one, but he turned it down.

Rapoport says that this is all about getting an extension done and if that happens, this should all be taken care of.

Adam Schefter reports that while certain teams have reached out to the Packers about Rodgers, there have been no formal trade offers so far.

Jay Glazer thinks the Rodgers is situation is more than about his contract and he’s “pretty strongly convicted” that he doesn’t want to go back to Packers.

According to Matt Lombardo, talks between the Packers and 49ers are ongoing.

are ongoing. Pro Football Talk reports that a Rodgers trade could happen this weekend. Green Bay would want to trade him out of the conference and wouldn’t need to get a quarterback in a trade, since they prefer to move forward with Jordan Love . PFT thinks the Broncos and Raiders would be the top candidates if interested.

. PFT thinks the and would be the top candidates if interested. PFT adds the 49ers, Broncos and Raiders are on Rodgers’ wish list and the veteran was hoping Green Bay would take San Francisco’s offer.

According to PFT, Rodgers “doesn’t like anyone in the front office for a variety of reasons.”

Tony Pauline reports that Rodgers wants to have a say in personnel decisions for whatever team he is on – both in the draft and free agency.

Tom Silverstein adds that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is a “hard no” on trading Rodgers.

is a “hard no” on trading Rodgers. On Thursday, a rumor surfaced from radio hosts Bill Michaels and Paul Allen that the 49ers offered the No. 3 overall pick, plus a package that included other picks and players along with QB Jimmy Garoppolo for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers . Green Bay turned it down.

for Packers QB . Green Bay turned it down. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio heard something similar but also included a denial from other sources that the above report was untrue. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky also reported from a source that the original report was false.

However, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that San Francisco did indeed reach out to the Packers about a trade for Rodgers, though no formal offer was made and there’s no chance the Packers move Rodgers.

A source reminded CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones that 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and Packers HC Matt LaFleur are close and sometimes a call is just a call.