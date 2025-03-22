Latest On Aaron Rodgers & Russell Wilson

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers skipped Michigan’s Pro Day to host QB Aaron Rodgers for a six-hour meeting.

Fowler notes that the two sides met but did not discuss any contract numbers, as they already have a contract in place. Instead, they talked about team fit while getting to know each other, as sources told Fowler that Rodgers is No. 1 on the team’s radar.

Fowler added that it is a big deal for the Steelers’ organization to skip Michigan’s Pro Day to make this meeting happen.

As for Russell Wilson, Fowler mentions that the Steelers still have him on their list at this time despite Rodgers being the favorite. Fowler said that Wilson is also in the mix for the Giants and that he views the team as a viable option, with the recent signing of QB Jameis Winston not changing anything.

Fowler was also told that the Giants are not out on Rodgers either, despite Pittsburgh currently being the favorite. The Steelers and Giants have both been pursuing Rodgers as their starter for the 2025 season but he has held out on deciding on where to sign.

His decision is holding up multiple teams and other quarterbacks from making a decision on jobs for 2025 but both Pittsburgh and New York have shown a willingness to wait for Rodgers, perhaps as long as it takes.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

