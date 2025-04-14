Latest On Behind-The-Scenes Dynamic Between Saints & Derek Carr

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes there seems to be more going on behind the scenes when it comes to the Saints and QB Derek Carr than has been common knowledge.

News broke this week that Carr is considering surgery on a shoulder injury that could end his 2025 season. On the surface, it looks like a major curveball for the Saints who would have to scramble to find a new starter for the upcoming season.

Breer says the Saints knew Carr’s shoulder was an issue but he’s not sure if they viewed it as serious as it’s now being portrayed. He notes Carr’s camp has told people it stems from a 2023 AC joint sprain that never healed correctly.

He goes on to write his sources around the league would find it easier to talk this news at face value had there not been serious friction between Carr and the Saints over the past few months.

Breer notes once the Saints moved on from former HC Dennis Allen, rumors started about Carr potentially wanting out. The two had a relationship dating back to when both were with the Raiders and Allen was a big advocate in signing Carr.

There was also some question about if the Saints wanted to keep Carr, as new HC Kellen Moore reportedly had some reservations about Carr before taking the job.

Breer adds that it’s not clear when, how or if an official trade request was made by Carr’s camp, but regardless, other teams were under the impression Carr prefered to play elsewhere this offseason. He notes some QB-needy squads had Carr as an option on their boards.

Instead, the Saints restructured Carr’s contract in early March as a part of a wave of moves to get under the salary cap. Restructuring Carr’s contract freed up significant space and allowed them to be relatively active in free agency.

Breer points out the Saints did not need and apparently did not get Carr’s approval to restructure his contract. The restructure also makes a trade less likely, as it increases the dead money hit and would essentially mean the Saints would pay Carr to play for another team in 2025.

But as things currently stand, there are major question marks about whether Carr will actually end up under center for the Saints this season — as well as who it will end up being if not Carr.

Carr, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

He’s due a base salary of $40 million and $50 million in total in the final year of his contract in 2026.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on Carr and the Saints as the news becomes available.