Latest On Bengals & Ja’Marr Chase

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, there are people within the Bengals who were “encouraged and hopeful as of late last week” about negotiations with WR Ja’Marr Chase.

However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes he is “legitimately concerned” that Chase will miss games if a contract isn’t finalized over the next “day or so.”

Graziano mentioned that sources are referencing Le’Veon Bell’s holdout with the Steelers in 2018, where he missed the entire season ahead of becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Although Fowler reports multiple people he’s spoken to “remain optimistic and hopeful,” they admit the process has been “slow and mysterious.”

The last we heard, Fowler reported that the Bengals were intensifying their efforts to sign Chase before the start of the season. Fowler adds that those within the Bengals organization are somewhat optimistic but are also aware the deal could be difficult when it comes down to guaranteed money as Chase still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Many expect Chase to push to be the highest-paid receiver in the league with his next extension, which could top the $35 million per year Justin Jefferson is making with the Vikings.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase is in the fourth year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Chase appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 100 passes on 145 targets for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Chase as the news is available.