Latest On Bill Belichick

According to Jordan Schultz, Patriots HC Bill Belichick has been conducting business as usual now that the season is over and has given no sign that his future is in question.

However, Schultz and others have noted Belichick met with owner Robert Kraft yesterday and the two men have other meetings scheduled this week to discuss how the franchise will proceed.

Those meetings will dictate whether New England moves forward with or without Belichick.

Last week there were reports that Kraft could be open to keeping Belichick if he made certain changes, such as giving up front office responsibilities and hiring a traditional GM.

A report last night also mentioned the possibility of Belichick bringing back Josh McDaniels as the offensive coordinator.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.

We’ll have more on Belichick as the news is available.