Latest On Bills S Damar Hamlin, In Critical Condition Following Cardiac Arrest

A scary scene unfolded on Monday Night Football when Bills S Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a hit on Bengals WR Tee Higgins. This incident led to the postponement of the game, as Hamlin’s life, health, and safety are clearly much more important than the game of football.

Hamlin stood up after making a tackle on Higgins, at which point he collapsed. Medical professionals who attended to Hamlin from both teams, practice once a year at each NFL stadium in the event that such an unfortunate circumstance does take place during a game.

According to the Bills‘ Twitter account, Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field via CPR, at which point he was transferred to UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition, with his agent stating there are no updates on his health at this time.

While some Bills’ players have returned to Orchard Park, New York with the team, others have opted to remain behind with Hamlin in Cincinnati, where many fans of both teams have gathered outside of the hospital.

The Bengals’ organization showed extreme class by opting to change the lighting at Paycor Stadium to blue as a sign of respect for Hamlin and his teammates.

According to The Athletic, NFL executives such as Jeff Miller and Troy Vincent said there was no thought of resuming the game after the traumatic event took place with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

Vincent noted that there was never any situation where players were expected to warm up and take the field, as was mentioned on the live broadcast, while Miller has also stated that the league currently has no plans to resume the game at this time: “There’s nothing in consideration right now. Our concern is for the player and his well-being. At the appropriate time, I’m sure that we’ll have a conversation around the next steps regarding the game.”

Hamlin, 24, was selected by the Bills with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3,640,477 contract that includes a $160,477 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hamlin has appeared in 15 games for the Bills. He’s tallied 91 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

The staff of NFLTR wishes Hamlin, his family, and his teammates the best at this time, with the hope that he is able to make a speedy recovery. We will also provide updates on Hamlin as they become available.