Latest On Browns GM Andrew Berry, HC Kevin Stefanski & DC Jim Schwartz

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says that she has been told Browns GM Andrew Berry‘s job is safe with the season coming to a close.

However, she adds that it’s looking increasingly likely that HC Kevin Stefanski will be departing the organization after this season, with this past week having an air of finality about it.

She noted that no one within the organization was willing to confirm Stefanski’s status one way or another, unlike Berry.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones also reported that all indications are that Stefanski is on the way out while Berry remains secure. Adam Schefter also expects the Browns to move on, with Stefanski becoming one of the most sought-after candidates in this cycle.

Cabot mentions that Stefanski’s agent has been discussing things with the Browns to try and work something out for the coach to stay, as he does not want to leave Cleveland. The two sides will meet after the game, but Cabot notes if things have gotten to this point, it’s unlikely there will be a change in course.

Cabot goes on to write that Browns DE Myles Garrett didn’t necessarily give Stefanski a ringing endorsement when asked about him this week. Garrett did praise Browns DC Jim Schwartz, and Cabot says Schwartz would be a candidate considered to replace Stefanski.

Berry, 38, was hired by the Colts as a scouting assistant back in 2009 and worked his way up to pro scouting coordinator. The Browns would later hire Berry as their VP of Player Personnel for the 2016 season.

Berry departed Cleveland to become the Eagles’ VP of football operations in 2019. He was brought back as the Browns’ GM the following year.

Since taking the Browns’ GM job in 2020, Berry’s teams have produced a record of 44-56, which includes two playoff appearances and one playoff win.

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.

Schwartz, 59, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Browns hired Schwartz as defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent) including one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Browns as the news is available.