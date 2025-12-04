Latest On Browns’ Plans For Deshaun Watson

The Browns recently designated QB Deshaun Watson to return from the PUP list, and he participated in practice in a limited fashion for the first time this season.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says “the chances of him playing this season are slim,” as the Browns want to get a thorough look at fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders before the 2026 NFL Draft. She mentions “the plan was always” to get Watson back at practice if he was medically cleared, and the team feels he’s earned the right to test his progress at least.

While Cabot doesn’t expect Watson on the field in 2025, she also says the Browns want to know what they have in Watson as a potential bridge option should they draft a signal caller in round one next year. Ultimately, she believes he will be on the roster in 2026 “unless something unforseen occurs” even with another restructure likely coming.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones echoed these thoughts, saying it might even be “the slimmest of chances” that he plays this year. He also thinks Watson will remain on the roster next season because of the guaranteed money remaining.

Watson, 30, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million rookie deal with the Texans that included a fifth-year option of around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans later signed Watson to a four-year extension worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year. However, Watson requested a trade after the season, then sat out the entire 2021 season while navigating more than two dozen lawsuits for sexual misconduct. He was later suspended for 11 games.

Watson was traded to the Browns for significant draft compensation in 2022 and signed a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract as part of the trade. The deal runs through 2026 and includes base salaries of $46 million in each of the final two seasons.

In 2024, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns and completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 31 carries for 148 yards and another score.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.