Latest On Cardinals & Kyler Murray

Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray are on the same page and the goal is for the two sides to move forward together.

According to Slater, “everything is copacetic” the Cardinals and Murray. Arizona is reportedly now working to exercise his fifth-year option for the 2023 season or get a long-term extension done.

Murray currently has one season left on his rookie deal.

Murray removed any mention of the Cardinals from his social media accounts, which led to reports that Arizona views Murray as immature and lacking leadership.

Murray later posted the following statement:

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me (and) to win championships,” Murray wrote. “All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go.

“Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

The Cardinals issued a statement of their own, saying:

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” the statement read. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Cardinals to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Murray and the Cardinals as the news is available.