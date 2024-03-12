Latest On Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest mentions that several of the teams reportedly interested in Chiefs franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed agreed to contracts with other cornerbacks on Day 1 of free agency.

The Titans signed Chidobe Awuzie, the Cardinals added Sean Murphy-Bunting, the Jaguars landed Ronald Darby and the Lions acquired Carlton Davis in a trade from the Buccaneers.

Derrick wonders if the early activity at cornerback could signal a shift in the market for Sneed, who is believed to be looking for a similar contract to the four-year, $76 million deal signed by Bears CB Jaylon Johnson.

Albert Breer reported that the Vikings are seen as a potential player to trade for Sneed, but he did say that it could hinge on whether Kirk Cousins re-signed with Minnesota.

For what it’s worth, the Vikings are not looking to rebuild and have since added multiple veterans and Sam Darnold at quarterback.

Other teams mentioned as possibilities for a Sneed trade include the Colts, Patriots, and Falcons.

Kansas City recently placed the franchise tag on Sneed, which will cost them $19.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season and give the two sides until mid-July to negotiate a long-term deal.

However, reports have made it clear that a trade involving Sneed is possible this offseason.

Sneed, 27, was selected with the No. 138 overall pick by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.9 million contract with Kansas City.

Sneed was in line to test the open market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Sneed appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 14 pass defenses.

We will have more news on Sneed as it becomes available.