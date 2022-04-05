Latest On Chiefs’ Interest Level In Giants CB James Bradberry

NFL Media’s Jeffri Chadiha says a Chiefs source told him the team isn’t and doesn’t plan to be involved in a trade for Giants CB James Bradberry.

Chadiha says Bradberry’s $13.4 million base salary is not something Kansas City wants to take on.

The Chiefs have been linked repeatedly to Bradberry, so this is a bit of a change in the winds.

Bradberry has been openly dangling on the trade block for weeks but the Giants have found a hard time finding takers even though he’s still a solid player, perhaps because teams think New York will cut him eventually and they won’t have to give up a pick.

Cutting or trading Bradberry will free up more than $12 million in cap space for New York. Until then, the Giants are limited in any other moves they want to make.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina and was allowed to leave in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is slated to make $13.4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery, and 17 pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Bradberry as the news is available.