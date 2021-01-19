Latest On Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Chiefs Patrick Mahomes cleared “some big steps” on Monday, but remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol with what is considered a concussion.

According to Schefter, it’s too early to say definitely that Mahomes will play in the AFC Championship game against the Bills.

Schefter adds that Mahomes is also dealing with a foot issue.

The plan from here is that Mahomes will need to go through certain steps to clear concussion protocol in the coming days. Schefter says there is hope and optimism regarding Mahomes, who is expected to practice Wednesday.

Mahomes, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season last year.

However, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs is worth $503 million a few months later.

In 2020, Mahomes appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,470 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 308 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Mahomes as the news is available.