Latest On Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Stephen Holder of ESPN reports that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor took offense to the disagreement related to the management of his injuries on top of the frustration he’s felt from the lack of progress regarding a long-term extension.

Taylor has requested a trade out of Indianapolis and while owner Jim Irsay has said he wouldn’t trade the disgruntled running back, Holder reports that the idea has not been totally dismissed at Colts headquarters.

Beyond that, Holder mentions that Taylor remains steadfast in his desire to play elsewhere.

League executives have told Holder that they believe there is a trade market for Taylor, but the list of teams isn’t very long, which could limit the kind of return Indianapolis would get for him.

Taylor reported to the team this summer, but multiple sources tell Holder that there was a noticeable shift in his attitude. In fact, Holder reports that Taylor’s level of anger about his situation caught the Colts off guard.

According to Holder, much of Taylor’s bitterness stems from the Colts requesting that he return to Indianapolis in advance of training camp so its medical staff could assess him. The Colts felt that this was a reasonable request, given his offseason surgery.

Although, Taylor believed it was part of an effort to pressure him to return to the field for the start of camp, despite his stance that he needed more time to recover.

As for the prior reports that the Colts were considering placing Taylor on the non-football injury list, multiple sources tell Holder that this move now seems unlikely.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported a few days ago that there is expected to be trade interest in Taylor around the league right now. Rapoport added that he knows of a couple of teams who plan to reach out to the Colts about a potential deal for the disgruntled running back.

Beyond that, Rapoport believes there are teams willing to sign Taylor to an extension.

While Irsay has said publicly that they will not trade Taylor, Rapoport mentions that teams may want to explore just how serious this stance really is.

Taylor is currently on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from January ankle surgery.

Taylor requested a trade from the Colts recently due to the team’s unwillingness to negotiate a long-term extension.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

