Latest On Contract Negotiations For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, both the Browns and QB Baker Mayfield are “cool with” him opening the season without an extension.

She writes the two sides still have not had substantive contract talks but that’s been the plan for some time now. Cleveland will get more time to evaluate Mayfield, as by the midway point they’ll have a full season of tape of him in HC Kevin Stefanski‘s offense once they gelled after about six games last year.

As for Mayfield, he has the opportunity to bet on himself and raise his value if he plays well to open the season. While Mayfield was drafted the same year as Bills QB Josh Allen, who just signed a deal worth $40 million a year, he doesn’t have the same production or accolades — yet.

Cabot says a strong start to the season will strengthen Mayfield’s bargaining position and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the two sides resume talks midseason.

Mayfield, 25, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2020, Mayfield appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 54 times for 165 yards and an additional touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.