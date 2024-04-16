Latest On Contract Talks Between Jaguars & Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence said on Tuesday he and the team have “definitely had some conversations” about a new contract.

Lawrence went on to say it’s not really something he’s worried about at this point.

“As far as where that’s at now, it’s not really my focus,” Lawrence said via Pro Football Talk. “I’d love to, obviously, be a Jag for as long as possible. We love it here and I love where we’re headed as an organization and feel like I’m just getting better every year. My best ball is definitely ahead of me. So, from that standpoint, obviously, yeah, that would be great.

“But, like you said, it’s going into my fourth year, it’s not like this is necessarily going to be my last season — there’s a lot that could happen. So, not really my focus right now. At the end of the day, my job isn’t going to change whether I get extended or not before the season. My job is to go win games and to be the best I can be for this team so we can have a chance to win a Super Bowl.”

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke and HC Doug Pederson said earlier this offseason they had started the process of negotiating with Lawrence.

The Jaguars will clearly pick up the fifth-year option for the 2025 season on Lawrence in the coming months if a long-term deal isn’t in place before then. They would always have the franchise tag available in 2026 if need be, but both sides would obviously prefer to have a deal done before then.

Lawrence, 24, was a three-year starter at Clemson and a first-team All-American as a junior and ACC offensive player of the year in his final season. The Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Lawrence signed a four-year, $36,793,488 contract with the Jaguars that includes a $24,118,900 bonus. Jacksonville will have a fifth-year option to pick up in 2024.

In 2023, Lawrence appeared in 16 games and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to go along with 334 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jaguars and Lawrence as the news is available.