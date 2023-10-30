Latest On Derrick Henry

Adam Schefter notes Titans RB Derrick Henry‘s contract was not restructured before today’s deadline to submit moves to the league office.

While the NFL trade deadline is not until tomorrow at 4 p.m., any team that wanted the Titans to take on the rest of Henry’s salary would have had to process that today to facilitate a deal. He’s owed about $5.5 million over the duration of the season.

That’s a lot for this time of year as most teams are working on a tight budget. Another complication is that Tennessee’s asking price for Henry has reportedly been high. Armando Salguero writes a league source told him the Titans wanted a second-round pick for Henry.

Given how pricey acquiring Henry would be from a draft capital and cash perspective, Schefter cites a source who told him “I don’t think it’s going to happen,” regarding a Henry trade.

The team still has time and has signaled a willingness to listen to offers for Henry. However, it appears the chances of him being on the move are slim.

Henry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016 out of Alabama. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that included $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

He’s in the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $10.5 million before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Henry has appeared in seven games for the Titans and rushed for 526 yards on 120 carries (4.4 YPC) and three touchdowns to go along with 15 receptions on 17 targets for 138 yards receiving.