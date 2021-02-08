Latest On Eagles’ Trade Talks For Carson Wentz

Coming into this week, it seemed like the Eagles were on the verge of trading away QB Carson Wentz and a deal could be done shortly after the Super Bowl.

However, Mike Garafolo reports talks have slowed. While Garafolo believes it’s still more likely than not that the Eagles trade Wentz, he says he’s been told nothing is imminent.

The Eagles are still waiting for an offer they deem to be worthy of pulling the trigger on the deal Wentz, per Garafolo, and maintain that one of the options on the table is keeping Wentz. However, Garafolo doesn’t see a path for Wentz to come back.

He adds the Colts and Bears are among the interested teams, with more unnamed teams reportedly involved and neither Indianapolis nor Chicago locked in on Wentz as a potential quarterback solution for next season.

Other reports concerning Wentz that have come through today:

The Athletic reports the Eagles may have floated that a trade was imminent to try and get the Colts to up their offer and create a bidding war between them and the Bears.

The Colts reached out about Wentz but weren’t willing to entertain Roseman’s initial demand of two first-round picks for Wentz. (NFLTR)

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye continues to hear from sources that a trade appears to be close: “I think that ship has sailed. I expect him to go (Monday) or (Tuesday).”

Kaye notes that while the perception has been that Eagles GM Howie Roseman is trying to drive up the price, both the Colts and Bears have stayed disciplined in talks.

The deal is expected to include multiple non-Wentz players as well, per Kaye.

Philadelphia is reportedly in no rush to move Wentz, but he is owed a $10 million roster bonus due on the third day of the league year which will likely serve as a pseudo-deadline for a deal.

Jeremy Fowler, citing teams “closely evaluating” the quarterback market, reported earlier the Eagles ultimately want a first-round pick in exchange for Wentz.

Although Fowler’s sources indicate that a deal could come “sooner than later,” the belief is that only a select number of teams are interested, due to the fact that Wentz is owed $47 million over the next two years.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles then signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Wentz as the news is available.