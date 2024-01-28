Latest On Expected Extension For Lions QB Jared Goff

According to Jonathan Jones, it’s quite clear both the Lions and QB Jared Goff are thrilled with their current partnership and there’s little doubt the two sides will work out a new contract well ahead of the 2024 season.

“[The Lions] are completely sure he wants to be there,” one source told Jones.

Jones goes on to add Goff’s ranking among quarterbacks in terms of salary is not going to be something that’s massively important to his side in negotiations.

While the top of the quarterback market could hit $60 million per year soon, Jones says Goff’s deal should come in somewhere in the $40s.

Goff, 29, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams out of California back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year deal worth $27.9 million when the Rams picked up Goff’s fifth-year option.

From there, the Rams signed Goff to a four-year, $134 million extension that included an NFL record $110 million guaranteed in 2019. However, Los Angeles traded Goff along with a massive package of picks after the 2020 season to the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford.

He has one more year deal remaining on his contract and is set to earn $27.3 million in 2024.

In 2023, Goff appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Lions and Goff as the news is available.