Latest On Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has been absent through the start of OTAs with a foot injury, but he has also been in trade rumors after reports surfaced that teams have reached out about a deal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on Good Morning Football and confirmed the Steelers were among the teams interested after trading WR George Pickens.

“Kyle Pitts, there was a phone call there,” Rapoport said. “The Steelers are in the market, it seems, for at least one more playmaker.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also mentioned teams have approached Atlanta about a Pitts deal, but he doesn’t think something will get done because of the money still owed to Pitts.

“There also have been teams that have approached the Falcons about trading for Kyle Pitts. Now, I don’t think the Falcons are looking to deal him, but they are not turning away the calls either. So if there were a team that were willing to give up enough to get him, I think that they could be enticed into trading the former top-five overall selection to another team. The issue there is he’s due $11 million in salary this year. And I don’t know that there are a whole lot of teams lining up to pay the Falcons what it would take and to pay Kyle Pitts what it would take when he’s entering the last year of his contract.”

SI.com’s Albert Breer echoed this thought and said he isn’t sure if there’s a match for Pitts. He brought up the $10.8 million option Pitts will be playing on in 2025, along with the lasting impact of his knee injury back in 2022.

Pitts, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

In 2024, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 47 passes for 602 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We will have more on Pitts as it becomes available.