Latest On Giants & Daniel Jones

In an interview with NFL Media, Giants GM Joe Schoen updated the state of contract talks with QB Daniel Jones. Though the two sides have met frequently this week, Schoen acknowledged things will be tight ahead of Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline.

“You’re starting to feel the time crunch a little bit,” Schoen said. “I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now. But again, there’s still time. We’re gonna circle back up again today at some point and meet with his representatives.”

Schoen said they had “productive conversations” with Jones’ new agents and met with them again on Tuesday after having no discussions with his previous representation, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

Getting a long-term deal done with Jones has been the team’s top priority on a long to-do list this offseason, but it’s been tougher than expected. Jones switched agents during the process and his salary demands have been higher than many expected, possibly as much as $45 million a year.

New York does have the franchise tag to fall back on, but it would cost the Giants $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season to franchise Jones, eating up most of their available space and making it harder to retain RB Saquon Barkley, who’s also a pending free agent.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

