Latest On Lions OC Ben Johnson

Tom Pelissero reports that Lions OC Ben Johnson has completed interviews with several teams for their head coaching position in the past 48 hours.

Those teams include the Chargers, Commanders, Seahawks, and Panthers. Pelissero adds that Johnson has interview requests from the Falcons and the Titans as well, with Atlanta hoping to interview Johnson on Sunday after Detroit’s matchup with the Buccaneers.

Also worth noting, is that Pelissero reports that Lions OL coach and former NFL C Hank Fraley could follow Johnson wherever he is hired as his new offensive coordinator.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on Johnson as the news becomes available.