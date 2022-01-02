Latest On Packers & Aaron Rodgers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers want QB Aaron Rodgers to return for the 2022 season and bringing Rodgers back is their “No. 1 priority” this offseason.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers went into this season as though this was going to be “The Last Dance” for him and Green Bay.

However, the relationship between Rodgers and the Packers’ front office has improved since then and he has had regular communication about potential roster moves to help the team.

Earlier in the week, Rodgers discussed his future with reporters, saying it won’t be another long and drawn-out situation like it was last year.

“It won’t be something where I’ll drag it out for months and months,” Rodgers said, via ESPN.com.

“I’m not going to hold the team back from anything,” Rodgers said. “And once I commit — and if it’s committing to move forward here — it will be a quick decision.”

Rodgers, 38, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15.05 million and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Rodgers has appeared in 14 games for the Packers and completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,689 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns.