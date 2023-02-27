Latest On Packers & Aaron Rodgers

Albert Breer of SI.com writes that his sense regarding the Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers is that the situation is different than the past years.

Breer explains that Green Bay was singularly focused on getting Rodgers back in the fold, due to his high-level play, the state of the roster and “uneasiness” about turning to Jordan Love.

However, Breer says that the Packers are now “open to moving Rodgers” and there are questions about the team’s veterans along with cap issues.

Beyond that, the Packers think Love is a capable starter with “considerable upside.”

Standing in the way of a potential trade is Rodgers being owed $59.52 million this year fully guaranteed this season. Breer mentions that “no one is trading for a quarterback with that number without knowing he’s all in.” This effectively gives Rodgers a no-trade clause.

Breer explains that if the two parties decide to move on, this could play out much like the Tom Brady free agency of 2020 where there were really only a few serious options due to the number of factors that would go into this kind of deal.

As for trade compensation, Breer believes the Packers could be looking at less than a first-round pick, unless an owner gets involved and the price increases.

Rodgers just completed his four-day self-isolation so we should have an idea about what his plans are for the 2023 season at some point in the near future.

As for potential trade partners, most of the buzz has centered around the Jets and Raiders. The Titans could be an option too, but that’s mostly based on speculation at this point.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.