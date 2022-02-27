Latest On Packers WR Davante Adams

Tony Pauline of PFN reports that there is a belief that the Packers are “furiously” working to get under the salary cap in part to franchise WR Davante Adams before the deadline.

Pauline previously reported that Adams was looking to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL at around $30 million per year or so, which means the $19,127,000 franchise tag would be far lower than what he’s looking for as part of a long-term deal.

As for teams to watch for Adams, Pauline mentions that the Broncos are expected to target him this offseason while the Raiders would go after him in the event he reaches free agency.

Pauline also mentions that the Jaguars have $70 million of cap space and are expected to make a run at Adams while the Chargers are at least another team to watch.

Tom Silverstein reported last week that the Packers and Adams have not had contract discussions since the end of the season about a month ago.

Prior reports have said that Adams points to the two-year, $54 million deal Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins signed with three years left on his deal, while the Packers think the three-year, $66 million extension the Falcons gave WR Julio Jones with two years left is a better template.

The franchise tag for Adams would be around $20 million in 2022. While the Packers are projected to be tight against the cap, it’s doable to create enough space to franchise Adams.

The issue for the Packers is that the franchise tag is fully guaranteed and they would have to carry him at this cap figure until they reach an agreement on a long-term deal that would allow them to reduce his 2022 cap figure.

Adams, 29, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams stands to make a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Adams has appeared in 14 games for the Packers and caught 106 of 148 targets for 1,362 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.