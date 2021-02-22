Latest On Patriots’ QB Search

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that the Patriots have been involved to some degree in trade talks for every single quarterback perceived to be available via trade but so far the price has been too high for their taste.

How confirms the Patriots spoke to both the Lions and Eagles about Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz before both were traded but the asking price wasn’t one New England was comfortable with.

Howe says other quarterbacks potentially available have been well-established and include Texans QB Deshaun Watson, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders QB Marcus Mariota and Jets QB Sam Darnold.

Howe adds the list potentially includes Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Falcons QB Matt Ryan, Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater, Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew and Bears QB Nick Foles.

Asking prices for those quarterbacks were not disclosed, per Howe.

The Patriots haven’t ruled out bringing back 2020 starting QB Cam Newton, but Howe notes New England has done extensive homework on other quarterbacks with expiring contracts like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor, Mitchell Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett.

New England is currently slated to pick No. 15 in the first round, which is not high enough to have a shot at one of the top quarterbacks in this class. Howe doesn’t rule out the Patriots doing research to determine if a trade up into the top five or ten picks is the best move.

As things stand currently, though, the Patriots have not been willing to pay what they see as exorbitant asking prices for the quarterbacks who have come available in trades so far.

We’ll have more on the Patriots’ search for a starting quarterback in 2021 as the news is available.