Latest On Possible A.J. Brown Trade

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that trade in Eagles WR A.J. Brown has picked up at the Scouting Combine.

A few teams that have spoken to Fowler believe Brown’s true trade value is in line with a package that includes a second-round pick.

Even so, Fowler isn’t sure that this would be enough for the Eagles to move on from their star receiver.

Fowler says that trade buzz surrounding Brown hasn’t dissipated and multiple league executive have maintained that the Eagles will entertain trading him.

The Patriots have long been the team to watch for Brown, considering they could use a high end receiver and Brown has a great relationship with HC Mike Vrabel.

Interestingly enough, Fowler says that candidates for the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job got the impression that Brown was part of the plan moving forward.

Fowler adds that some league sources believe the Eagles could try to target a veteran receiver as part of a trade back for Brown and he specifically lists Saints’ Chris Olave and Broncos’ Courtland Sutton.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown has appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and caught 64 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown and the Patriots as the news is available.