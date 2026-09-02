Latest On Potential Extension For Jaguars WR Parker Washington

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says there’s a chance the Jaguars and WR Parker Washington reach an agreement on an extension before the season starts, though a deal isn’t imminent right now.

Washington was a late-season breakout for Jacksonville last year and he has caught a ton of passes from QB Trevor Lawrence during training camp.

While the Jaguars have no qualms about negotiating in-season, Fowler notes Washington would prefer not to do so. He adds the two sides have had some contract talks.

Washington, 24, was drafted by the Jaguars in the sixth round out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a $192,264 signing bonus.

In 2025, Washington appeared in 16 games for the Jaguars and caught 58 passes on 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Washington as the news is available.