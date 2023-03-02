Latest On Potential Jalen Ramsey Trade

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, the Rams definitely are open to trading CB Jalen Ramsey this offseason if they get enough interest from another team.

Rodrigue says the Rams could still keep Ramsey, as he’s under contract for three more years, but they’d listen to offers as they look at tearing down and rebuilding their defense.

She notes it would probably take at least a first-round pick, in 2023 or in the future, and additional picks in later or future rounds.

Any acquiring team would also likely rework Ramsey’s contract, per Rodrigue. For the Rams, a trade would create $19.6 million in dead money and free up $5.6 million in cap space.

There’s been quite a lot of trade buzz surrounding Ramsey in the past week and some NFL insiders believe it’s “likely” Ramsey is dealt.

Ramsey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season. Ramsey is due base salaries of $17 million and $14.5 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 88 tackles, two sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, a recovery and 18 pass defenses.

