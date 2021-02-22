Latest On Potential Marcus Mariota Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, it would be surprising if Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is on the team for the 2021 season.

Rapoport says there has been enough trade interest in Mariota for his one relief appearance in a game last season that he’s likely to be dealt.

According to Rapoport, the Raiders have received some offers for Mariota and it’s to the point where he likely won’t be back in Las Vegas.

A trade would free up well over $10 million in cap space for Las Vegas and provide Mariota with another crack at a starting opportunity to revitalize his career.

Washington and the Patriots are two of the teams that have been linked as having interest in Mariota.

Mariota, 27, is a former No. 2 overall pick of the Titans back in 2015. He signed a four-year, $24.214 million rookie contract that’s fully guaranteed.

The Titans picked up Mariota’s fifth-year option worth $20.922 million for the 2019 season. They declined to re-sign him as an unrestricted free agent after he lost the starting job, though, and he ultimately agreed to a two-year contract with the Raiders worth $17.6 million.

In 2020, Mariota appeared in one game for the Raiders and completed 17 of 28 passing attempts (60.7 percent) for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed nine times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Mariota as the news is available.