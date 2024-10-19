Latest On Potential Mike Williams Trade

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that teams have been calling the Jets about a potential trade for veteran WR Mike Williams since New York acquired Davante Adams earlier in the week.

Rapoport confirms that the Steelers and Chargers have inquired about a deal for Williams.

According to Rapoport, “it appears his days with the Jets could be numbered.”

Rapoport explains that a Williams trade could be “relatively simple” considering that the Jets have paid most of his salary upfront.

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are willing to listen to offers for Williams. Schefter says that the Raiders were willing to include Williams in a deal for Adams at one point, but that didn’t end up happening.

The Jets and Steelers decided to table any substantive discussions about Williams until next week, per Schefter.

Williams, 30, was selected with the No. 7 overall pick by the Chargers out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year contract worth $19.75 million which included a signing bonus of $12.50 million when the Chargers picked up his fifth-year option.

Williams made a base salary of $15.68 million in 2021 under the fifth-year option. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $60 million extension with the Chargers.

He was due base salaries of $12 million and $17 million over the final two years of the deal when Los Angeles cut him loose. The Jets signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million.

In 2024, Williams has appeared in six games for the Jets and caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 145 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Williams as the news is available.